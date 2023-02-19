FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Today’s performance of “Hello, Dolly!” has been cancelled at Fort Wayne Civic Theatre due to water issues with the city, per a Facebook post.

The post shared by the Civic Theatre Sunday afternoon states that the cancellation has impacted all activities in the building including the matinee performance. Those who purchased tickets for the event can call the box office Monday after 12 p.m. to reschedule for another show or request a refund.

You can reach the box office at (260)-422-5220.