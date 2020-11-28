FW Civic Theatre to stream ‘Annie’ to your home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre will perform the musical Annie and they want you to have the best seat in the house.

Your house.

The Civic obtained the rights to stream the show twice – later in December after Christmas – and the other at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 28.

The show was recorded at the Embassy Theatre. The cost to watch is $30 per streaming device.

The Civic Theatre’s Executive Artistic Director Phillip Colglazier says we could all use a shot of Annie’s optimism.

“‘The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow’ is a hopeful lyric and words of inspiration, which is what the whole show was based on,” says Colglazier. “It’s during this time of COVID we want to offer this production because there are a lot of people that did not feel comfortable in going to a live event yet.”

Colglazier adds the cast is excited their family across the country will be able to watch.

