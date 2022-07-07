FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control received a gift from Petco’s national non-profit Petco Love this morning in the form of a $35,000 grant. The grant was given to support FWACC’s lifesaving work for animals in Fort Wayne.

The grant money was awarded to FWACC during a special celebration at Petco’s location on 315 E. Coliseum Boulevard this morning.

“We are so grateful for Petco Love’s support to help us continue to expand our lifesaving programs.” said FWACC Director Amy-Jo Sites.

“Since the pandemic, we have seen a steady increase in the number of cats and kittens coming into our shelter. With our current staffing level, it’s difficult to keep up with the care they need to go into our adoption program. This grant will allow us to hire contracted veterinarians to better serve our community, save more lives and reduce pet overpopulation.”

1,551 animals -mostly kittens- went through FWACC’s foster program in 2021.

FWACC is the largest open access shelter in Northeast Indiana taking in more than 9,000 animals each year. The shelter takes in any animal brought to the shelter from Allen County regardless of behavior or medical issues.

“Our investment in Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.

“Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other animal saving efforts. Petco Love has also helped find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations across North America.

For more information about Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control visit fwacc.org. You can learn more about Petco Love here: petcolove.org.