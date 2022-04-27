FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Looking to adopt a pet? Look no further, because Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is holding a Late-Night Adoptions event on Friday, April 29.

Adoption center hours will be from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Adoption fees for cats, kittens, and small animals will be waived. The adoption fee for dogs 6 months and older will be just $25.

All adoptable animals with the exception of some pets have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and come with a certificate for a free veterinarian exam. Dogs also come with a gift certificate to get $50 off training services.

Those interested can fill out an adoption application here.