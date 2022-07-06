FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Amazon Prime Day, which is July 12 and 13, is is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members.

Prime members will be offered some of the lowest prices ever on select products throughout the 48-hour shopping extravaganza, like Sony, Bose, and GE.

Employees at Amazon’s Fort Wayne fulfillment center have started preparing for the sale. Construction for an Amazon distribution center is still underway off U.S. 30.

The facility, located by the airport, opened in December. Over 1,000 people are employed there.

Mark Northup, the location’s site leader, said, “We’re helping small businesses, medium sized businesses get their product to reach places they never thought they could before at a price that’s reasonable to them.”

The site provides shipping services for 24,000 small businesses throughout Indiana and ships products to over 50 Amazon facilities nationwide.