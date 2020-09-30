FW 22 holds 6th annual 22K hike to honor veterans who commit suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Saturday, FW 22 holds their sixth annual 22k hike to raise awareness and honor the 22 veterans who commit suicide each day.

Hike registration:

Adults: $40 Pre-Registration (ends Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m.) and $50 Day of Hike (begins at 9 a.m.)

Children: $20 Pre-Registration (ends Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m.) and $30 Day of Hike (begins at 9 a.m.)

Virtual: $45 (ends Oct. 3 at 11:59 p.m.)

Anyone wanting to register for the hike can do so here.

The FW 22 hike begins at 10 a.m. at Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne on Illinois Road.

Organizers are doing all they can do to make sure everyone who takes park in the hike is safe from COVID-19.

“The vendors and stuff just aren’t going to be present this year we will have masks available, we will have hand sanitizer available for everybody so social distancing is obviously on our minds to keep our participants safe but also continue to raise funds for our veterans,” said Sonja Cronin, committee member for FW22.

More information on FW 22 can be found on the organization’s website.