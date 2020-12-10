Future of Philharmonic unknown as contract still not agreed upon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A continued lack of negotiations between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and its musicians has left the future of the orchestra yet to be seen. While the chairman of the board has called for getting back to talks, musicians have taken part in picketing to spread the word.

“We’re trying to bring visibility to our community and to our civic leaders to let them know of the movement afoot to reduce this orchestra,” Campbell MacDonald told WANE 15 Thursday.

According to the Philharmonic, the organization is facing a nearly two million dollar loss in revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the musicians, furloughs announced in July were illegal and the Philharmonic is not hurting for money.

The musicians have said a new deal introduced in September would cut 63 musicians down to 15. It would have also cut back on wages and other benefits like health insurance. Surack said the musicians are welcome back at the table to talk about how many people can be employed.

“Everybody is hurting right now,” Surack added. “It’s been a tough year. I just want nothing more than for the musicians to come back to the table so we can talk to them and figure out a solution going forward. I just want to have an orchestra for the next 76 years, just like the last 76 years. I want to hear great music in our community again.”

“This is what our lives and our careers are built around,” MacDonald said. “Many of us moved here. Many of us have families. Many of us have every interest in maintaining and growing as a part of this community and there’s nothing that we want more than to be able to work and continue to do that.

Both the musicians and the Philharmonic have posted information about the contract negotiations on their websites.



