Future of Fort Wayne Genova plant more uncertain after health insurance terminated

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) —Employees of Genova Products, Inc. in Fort Wayne are frustrated and looking for answers after receiving a letter stating they would no longer have medical insurance.

“We deserve to have answers,” Fort Wayne Genova employee Megan Lawson said. “It’s not fair. This is our livelihood. We all depend on our jobs. We want to know what’s going on.”

Megan Lawson is just one of more than 70 employees that work at Genova’s Fort Wayne distribution location. Employees were called to a meeting and received a letter terminating their insurance on Thursday. But according to the letter, employee’s insurance actually stopped on December 31st, two days before they received news their coverage was canceled.

“My biggest thing is that my husband has cancer,” Lawson said. “He is my main fear. If I don’t have insurance I can’t buy his medicine, his oxygen, his follow up appointments. And with the loss of insurance, my worry is that the next step the company is going to take is to close us too. ”

Genova Inc. manufactures and distributes plumbing products and offers vinyl gutter, fencing, decking and railing products. According to its website, Genova has 3 manufacturing plants and 3 distribution centers in 4 states, has been in business for 55 years and is the largest supplier of plastic plumbing and building products in the U.S.A.

Map of Genova Product Inc. locations. (Courtesy of Genova Products Inc.)

Press release from the closer of Kentucky Genova Plant.

The news of the termination of insurance comes after the companies string of layoffs across all it’s locations. Lawson says the Sparks location was the first to close four months ago. In recent month’s facilities in Fairbault, Minnesota, Paducah, Kentucky, and Rensselaer, Indiana have all indefinitely laid-off employees. The reason, according to press releases released by the company the closing of the three plants was due to a raw material shortage.

When WANE 15 called the company’s Sparks, Nevada location a voice greets you saying ‘the number you have dialed is unallocated.’

WANE 15 reached out to Genova’s Michigan headquarters to speak with officials but have not heard back.

Indiana Department of Workforce Development has not received a WARN notice for either Genova Products, Inc. Indiana locations.