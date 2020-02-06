Amish Acres goes for $4.2M at Wednesday night auction

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WANE/WSBT) — Amish Acres sold for more than $4 million to six different buyers in a Wednesday night auction.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, Inc. auctioned off the 28-acre property for the founder and CEO Richard Pletcher, who after 50 years in business was ready to retire.

Chamber of Commerce Director Jeff Kitson told WSBT in South Bend that almost all of the buyers are local, with the exception of one person who was bidding over the phone and bought the hotel.

“He had a dream,” Schrader Auction Manager for Amish Acres Roger Diehm said. “It’s really great to see his dream come true. If you’ve been in the round barn or ever stepped foot in Amish Acres, you can say it’s a one-of-a-kind property.”

Amish Acres officially closed on Jan. 1, 2020. The historic farm and heritage resort includes a 400-seat restaurant, a 400-seat performing arts theatre, numerous shops, a hotel and more. The property was divided up into sections known as tracts so bidders could choose to bid on parts of the property.