Furry friends can soon roam free at Fort Wayne’s Fido Forest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Does your dog have a ruff time with reactivity or with being social? A new wooded park in Fort Wayne will soon allow dogs to explore and play off-leash.

Fido’s Forrest is a 5-acre wooded space located on the 4600 block of Wallen Road that can be rented for private gatherings at $15/hour. The park allows dogs to run off-leash, explore enrichment stations, practice recall and cues, while exploring the woods within the safety of a 6′ fence.

Guests can also schedule playdates with other furry friends at $5/additional dog. Or if you want to schedule a party, you can do so at $50/hour.

The park is expected to open in early 2022. For more information on Fido’s Forrest, visit their website.

