Furniture, home decor store set to open on The Landing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first business grand opening since the reopening of The Landing has been set. House to Home will open its doors March 7 in the 100 block of W. Columbia Street.

Touted as a local furniture and home decor boutique, House to Home’s retail space will fill 5,500 square feet of space in the middle of the restored block. According to a press release from Model Group, the building will also house the business’s design and staging office.

Several other businesses are expected to open in neighboring buildings in the months ahead after the developer filled 100% of The Landing’s first floor commercial space. They include The Landing Artisan Beer Company, Utopian Coffee, Jeffrey. Benjamin. Hair, Marquee, and Mercado. A technology and distribution business is set to move into offices above commercial space.

Residents began moving into upstairs apartments last summer.