Furloughed workers hold pet food drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Furloughed workers from a local bus company collected food for local pets on Thursday.

Employees from American Heritage Tours held three pet food drives. The events were held in the parking lots in front of the Pet Supplies Plus stores on Covington Road, Stellhorn Road and Coldwater Road.

The workers collected dry cat and dog food, canned food, cat litter, dog and cat toys and treats, along with plastic baggies of various sizes.

The goods will be donated to the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry.