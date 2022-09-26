FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Longtime Fort Wayne Police detective Donald Kidd will be laid to rest Friday.

Det. Kidd died unexpectedly late Thursday, the department announced last week. He was 52.

The cause of Kidd’s death has not been released.

Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the Fort Wayne Police Department. According to his obituary, he also served 20 years with the Indiana Air National Guard and was deployed overseas four times.

He leaves behind a wife and two sons.

A service is set for 11 a.m. Friday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 7710 E. State Blvd., followed by a procession to Concordia Cemetery Gardens.

Callings will be held noon to 3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Thursday, and 10-11 a.m. Friday.

Memorials can be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Schools or FOP Wayne Lodge 14, the obituary said.