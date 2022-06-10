FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The funeral services for a Carroll High School student who died earlier this week have been announced.

Owen Scheele died suddenly Tuesday at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis after he was diagnosed with leukemia. He was 17 years old.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Pathway Community Church, with visitation one hour prior. There will also be visitation from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the church. Burial will be at Huntertown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the Scheele family is organizing a foundation in Owen’s name so that he may continue to touch lives in his community for many years. Contributions may be made to the Owen Scheele Memorial Fund directed to FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services or Three Rivers Federal Credit Union.

Owen was entering his senior year at Carroll High School, where he was actively involved in the football program. He also participated in travel baseball, was active with OPS and the Pathway Community Church Youth Group.

