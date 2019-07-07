Funeral of local rider brings together large motorcycle crowd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An official number for people present at Woodrow Ormiston Sr.’s funeral was not available, but friends and family in attendance definitely brought the thunder.

If you were in the Waynedale community this afternoon, you may have noticed a large funeral procession moving through the area. The procession featured 225 motorcycles and 70 cars. Officials with the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals said that it was the largest gathering of motorcycles they’ve had at one of their events.

Ormiston was remembered by his friends for being a straight-forward but kind person.

“(I’ve) been riding bike with him since I was 18 years old,” said Ormiston’s friend Larry Chambers. “He’s a great man, very good man. He’s gonna be missed a lot, a whole lot. He was so caring, I mean he helped people out, he was just a great guy all the way around. He loved kids.”

Ormiston was involved in several national philanthropies. The first of which was AMVETS, which provides assistance, jobs and services for veterans. The other group is the Fraternal Order of Eagles which provides over $10 million annually for several charities including several physical injury funds, a children’s fund, a memorial foundation and the Golden Eagle Fund.