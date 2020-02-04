Funeral arrangements set for fallen Warsaw Police officer

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Warsaw is set to honor the life of a fallen city officer.

Warsaw Police Officer Jason Dobbins

Funeral arrangements have been set for Warsaw Police Officer Jason Dobbins, who passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, after suffering complications after surgery for a critical heart condition. He was 50.

Dobbins will be laid to rest Thursday. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at Warsaw Community Church, with an internment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

A funeral procession will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Warsaw Community Church and make its way to the cemetery. It will travel north on County Farm Road to Buffalo Street, then turn east onto Winona Avenue and north onto Maple Avenue.

The community is encouraged to “express support and condolences” along the procession route, the police department said.

