FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The visitations and funeral service for Dr. Wendy Robinson are being held at the Clyde Theater this weekend.

The first visitation is being held Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. A second visitation starts Saturday at 10 a.m. and is followed directly by the funeral service at 11 a.m. These are all open to the public.

A private burial is taking place afterward.

Robinson’s death was announced Friday. The former superintendent of Fort Wayne Community Schools served as an educator in the district for 47 years; 17 of those as superintendent. The leader retired in 2020.

Robinson was a changemaker, being the first female, first African American and first FWCS graduate to be named superintendent of the district.