Fundraising event to feature artwork by exotic animals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trubble Brewing is kicking off the holiday season by hosting “Art Gone Wild.”

The art show features artwork created by the exotic animals at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary and the keepers who work with the animals to create their masterpieces.

“Art Gone Wild” is a five-week show at Trubble Brewing running from Nov. 20 through Dec. 27. The event features a silent auction, individual canvases for sale, while 10% of all food sales will go to the sanctuary.

“Each piece is a unique creation which is then sold through the gift shop or in this case as a fundraiser to help offset the cost of caring for the over 95 exotic animals that call Black Pine home,” the press release said.

Animal art is an enrichment activity used to engage the animals at Black Pine, the press release said. The art is created using non-toxic paint.

The public is invited to attend the artist launch event on Nov. 27 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Trubble Brewing where artwork by the tigers, primates, bears, and reptiles will be on display.

This is a free event for all ages, however, a reservation is recommended to ensure a space is available.

To reserve a table call Trubble Brewing at 260-267-6082. All funds raised will directly benefit the Black Pine Animal Sanctuary