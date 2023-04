FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend a local organization is hosting an event with dozens of vendors, and even a chocolate fountain. The Style Emporium is a fundraiser for The Journey.

Windy Cobb-Johnson with The Journey stopped by WANE 15 to discuss the event. You can see that in the interview above.

The Journey’s Style Emporium is on Saturday, April 29. It’s happening at the Parkview Mirro Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. It costs $40 to attend. You can click here to purchase tickets.