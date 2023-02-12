FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a few short weeks bowling alleys across northeast Indiana will be hosting Bowl for Kids’ Sake events to help support Big Brothers Big Sisters.

A separate event for corporate sponsors is a VIP night. Former little and now VIP night bowler, Ryan Hellinger, stopped by WANE 15 to share more about his cause.

You can learn more in the interview above. To help Ryan’s campaign, you can contact his company, CME Corp., by clicking here. To learn more about Bowl for Kids’ Sake, click here.