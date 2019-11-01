Fundraiser to be held for Wells County Deputy battling Cancer

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The public is invited to taste the best chili in town all for a good cause.

Emergency Services of Wells County is hosting a Chili Supper Benefit for Wells County Sheriff’s Deputy Jimmy Robbins to help with medical expenses as he battles thymoma cancer. Officer Robbins has worked in law enforcement for five years.

The event starts at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2 and runs until 7:00 p.m. at the Liberty Center Fire Department. There will be raffle prizes, chili, chicken noodle soup made by first responders from across the county.

“It’s family that most people in the community don’t understand this means as family,” First responder Tracy Fiscus said. “So to see all of our fire departments and police departments in Wells County, we even have Montpelier coming over and helping and to have other departments go together to support one of our own is just absolutely awesome.”

Area firefighters, police, and first responders will be making the chili for the event. All proceeds from Saturday’s event will go to Robbins.

“We would just want to say thank you,” Deputy Jimmy Robbins said. “The support of not only the emergency services in Wells County has been extremely overwhelming but also the community. We live in a great community and the people that have reached out and supported us has been phenomenal.”

“Absolutely,” Jimmy’s wife Leslie Robbins said. “And we appreciate all your prayers, that’s the most important thing so thank you very much.”

If you would like to donate or to learn more about the event, click here.