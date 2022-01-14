Fundraiser Saturday for 90-year-old Most Precious Blood bowling alley

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you head out to bowl at the six-lane alley in the basement of Most Precious Blood school, you might need a refresher on keeping score.

By hand.

On paper.

The bowling alley was built in 1932. They stopped making parts for the out-of-date machinery in the 1980s.

Yet the charm is undeniable.

“Down here we’re just trying to help out the school and the parish,” said Larry Sarrazin, who finds himself happily taking care of the place.

Larry’s father, Rich, led a committee of caretakers for decades until his passing last year. In fact, the alley is named the “Rich Sarrazin Bowling Center.”

Since the alley can use some upkeep, the public is invited to a fundraiser Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., longer if “people are having a good time.” Suggested admission is $50 for bowling, euchre, pizza and more. Proceeds will go to new vinyl flooring.

“I would like to raise maybe $3,000 to $4,000,” Sarrazin says of the modest goal. “That would be a good solid number.”

Sarrazin hopes the money raised can keep the good times rolling.

“It would be absolutely fantastic to see everybody just down here living the dream, making memories. That’s what this place is for.”

Most Precious Blood is located at 1515 Barthold Street, just north of downtown Fort Wayne.