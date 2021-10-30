Fundraiser planned for Wabash programs that bring Christmas to kids

A tree in the State Dining Room is decorated during the 2019 Christmas preview at the White House, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Even though Christmas is weeks away, two Wabash County organizations are busy making sure that every child in need has a happy holiday.

“Seeing the kid’s faces, knowing that they are going to get a Christmas when they thought they weren’t that’s everything,” said Robbie Watson, organizer of Wabash County Christmas Spirit. “That’s why we do this every year.”

Wabash County Christmas Spirit is an organization that provides children in Wabash County with presents who may otherwise not have a Christmas. So far this year the organization has seen more than 400 children across the county sign up for help.

The organization also works with the Wabash Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 83 with its Shop with a Cop program. When low-income families sign up to be on the Wabash County Christmas Spirits list, officials with both organizations get together and then divide the kids so that every kid is helped. In 2020 both organizations helped more than 900 kids in Wabash County get a Christmas.

Each family is asked to provide one need and one want item for each child. Then officials with Wabash County Christmas Spirits collect items and money to help buy those items. In the days leading up to Christmas, founders Watson and Randy Hall put on their elf costumes and hand-deliver the presents to the kids.

Kids who are selected to participate in the Shop with a Cop event are given the chance to shop with a cop. Just like Wabash County, Christmas Spirits kids receive an item they need and an item they want.

“We want to make sure all receive Christmas,” said Wabash City Police Sgt. Chad Galligan. “We really work well together, and we make sure that every child gets something.”

Both organizations are currently collecting monetary donations. Christmas trees with tags of what area kids have asked for have been placed at several churches around Wabash County. Those who want to donate can take a tag and buy that item, then return the tag along with the item to where they took the tag.

On Nov. 20 Wabash County Christmas Spirits will be holding an auction to help raise money. The auction will begin at 1 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge in Wabash. This year the goal is to raise $10,000.

“Last year someone bought a fruitcake for three hundred dollars,” Hall said. “There are some really great items and at the end of the day this is for a great cause.”

To sign your Wabash County Christmas Spirits list click here. The last day to sign up is midnight on Oct. 31.

Wabash FOP’s Shop with a Cop is scheduled for Dec. 18.