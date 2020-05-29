Fundraiser planned for 2nd Wells County deputy battling cancer

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An fundraiser is being held to help a Wells County Sheriff’s Deputy battling cancer.

Wells County Sheriff Department Sergeant Austin Springer has been diagnosed with Stage 2 Nodular Sclerosis Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Springer began his law enforcement career in Hartford City Police Department before going Wells County.

The fundraiser will be guided cruise around Wells County and a vehicle show. Organizers also plan to have a raffle and food trucks. Money raised will go toward medical expenses for the Springer family. The event will be held at Bluffton-Harrison Middle School on Saturday, July 11 at 11 a.m.

Springer’s diagnosis comes after another Wells County Deputy, was diagnosed with cancer last year. Deputy Jimmy Robbins was diagnosis with thymoma cancer and has returned to work cancer-free. Back in November, the community came together to hold a chili

For more information on the event for Springer click here.