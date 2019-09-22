Fundraiser hike for veteran suicide prevention doubles last year’s effort

For the past four years, hikers walked more than 13 miles to help veterans suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries. The tradition continued strong Saturday with the 5th annual Fort Wayne 22 Hike.

Participants took a police-escorted walk for 13.6 miles. The event was created in response to the veteran suicide epidemic, which FW 22 encourages everyone to intervene when they can.

“If you see someone that’s in distress, don’t be afraid to reach out and ask, ‘hey is something wrong?'” said Sgt. Scott Smolinski. “They might not really want to reach out for help. They might think they’re too strong and don’t need anybody else, but a lot of times they do and a lot of times you may find that you just saved someone’s life.”

The hike raised $20,000, double what they raised last year.