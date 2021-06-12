Fundraiser held for motorcycle crash victim still hospitalized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A fundraiser was held this afternoon to benefit a man injured in a motorcycle crash in May.

Matthew Broderick was hospitalized after a car turned in front of his motorcycle on May 12. He suffered critical injuries and one month later is still recovering in the hospital.

“The status is right now he has his twelfth surgery [on Friday],” said Jeri Schindler, Broderick’s mother. “He’s been logged as the miracle man of Lutheran Hospital. He is actually [going to] hopefully come off the ventilator this weekend, hopefully, there’s no issues.”

His friends and family hosted a car meet and fundraiser at Shoaff Park to help raise money to cover Broderick’s hospital bills. The event featured a silent auction and food trucks and saw a much higher turnout than Schindler expected.

“We were thinking maybe 100 people or so,” Schindler said. “Never thought in my wildest dreams that we’d see this many people here to support my son.”

A GoFundMe page* has been set up, as well as a Facebook group where people are invited to leave a positive message for Broderick as he recovers.

