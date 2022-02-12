AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A fundraiser is being held in Auburn for a man who lost his leg during a farming accident.

Robbie Wells lost a part of his leg just below the knee after he was injured in a farming accident on October 20, 2021. Wells now has a prosthetic leg and is learning how to continue his work. To help with the added financial pressure on the family as they deal with medical bills, a fundraiser is being held.

The event is happening now until 8 p.m. at the Draft Horse Museum at 5873 Co. Rd. 427, Auburn. For ten dollars, you can get a pulled pork sandwich dinner with sauerkraut, calico beans and coleslaw. There will also be a silent auction and bake sale.