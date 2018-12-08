Fundraiser for Cross Connections
Cross Connections provides biblical counseling to Northeast Indiana. A fundraiser happening Saturday will help them offer free services to active duty military, police, fire, and EMT personnel.
For $20, you can get an all-you-can-eat buffet at Acme Bar and Grill during the Army vs. Navy game for the Serve our Servants Charity Event.
You can click here for information about the event.
Find more information about Cross Connections by clicking here.
