Fundraiser for Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana features guest speaker Joe Theismann

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Auto Auction held a fundraiser Wednesday to benefit Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

The guest speaker was Joe Theismann, a Super Bowl winning quarterback with the Washington Redskins in the NFL and earlier with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Theismann said he loves to share his stories and personal experiences especially if it helps fight cancer.

“I think one of the things we have to understand in our world is we are put on this earth to serve people not to be served. And I think this is a great way to be able to reach out and help someone you may not know someone and if you haven’t been touched by cancer God bless you,” Theismann said.

Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana “offers resources, information and compassionate assistance” through programs and services. The organization’s website said it offers financial assistance for cancer-related expenses, personalized supportive counseling, durable medical equipment loan, home health supplies, transportation assistance, massage therapy and exercise.

The total raised at the event has not been released.