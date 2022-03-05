FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A foundation in the heart of the city has a goal to break the cycle of generational poverty, and there are several ways to help out.

Board of Directors Co-Chair Tim Stauffer and Volunteer Karen Stauffer explained what the Heart of the City Mission Foundation has to offer this upcoming season.

The mission primarily serves several downtown neighborhoods. They have a weekly food rescue program that provides for the community by redistributing more than one thousand pounds of unused food from restaurants. There’s also the Earn-a-Bike program, where people in need can complete a task and earn a bicycle in return.

In a March 13 fundraiser, The Isaacs are performing a concert at the Clyde for Heartful 2022.

Tickets are on sale now for “Open Your Hearts”. All of the proceeds help the foundation raise money for each of their programs.