Here’s how to have Fun in the Fort this weekend:

Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale

The bi-annual Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale runs through Sunday at the Memorial Coliseum. More than 250 consignors will be on hand with over 60,000 items. The sale will feature spring and summer clothes only. Admission is free.

Fort Wayne Rubber Stamp and Scrapbook Getaway

Some people want to get away on a vacation but some want to enjoy stamps and scrapbooking.

The Fort Wayne Rubber Stamp and Scrapbook Getaway starts Friday at the Coliseum and runs through Saturday. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

You can shop with professional rubber stamp and scrapbook design companies from around the country.

Attendees can also check out the latest stamping and scrapping products, see demonstrations, and learn new crafting techniques.

Admission is $8.00.

Heroes and Legends Pro Wrestling Convention

This event for fans of pro wrestling takes place Saturday at the Coliseum. Doors open at noon for the fan fest. Bell time for the main show is 7 pm.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet WWE legend “The Icon”, Sting, Lex Luger, Demolition Ax & Smash, The Boogeyman, Hall of Famers Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake and many more.

Tickets run from $15 to $55.

Fall Bridal Spectacular

Sunday is everything for the bride at the Fall Bridal Spectacular at the Coliseum. Attendees must register online and the cost is $10.00. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m.