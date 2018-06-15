Fun in the Fort | Things to do

Local News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Haylett_Fun In The Fort_Web1920x1080_1528831274645.jpg

GERMANFEST 2019 (SUNDAY, JUNE 2 – SUNDAY JUNE 9)

  • Headwaters Park
  • 38th annual week-long celebration
  • 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., $2

MASON DIXON LINE (FRIDAY, JUNE 7)

  • 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Parkview Field
  • Free
  • Recognition of local World War II Veterans, Gold Star Families and USAF Thunderbirds Demo Team

FRIDAY NITES LIVE – SUMMER CONCERT SERIES (FRIDAYS, JUNE 7 – AUGUST 30)

  • Jefferson Pointe
  • 6:30 p.m – 8:30 p.m
  • Free
  • Band: Junk Yard Band

MITCH RYDER & THE DETROIT WHEELS W/DUKE TUMATOE & THE POWER TRIO (FRIDAY, JUNE 7)

  • Foellinger Outdoor Theatre
  • 8 p.m.
  • Tickets start at $69

2019 FORT WAYNE VISIONWALK (SATURDAY, JUNE 8)

  • Headwaters Park Pavilions
  • 8:30 a.m. – Noon
  • Free
  • Raise Awareness and funds to support the development of cures for retinal degenerative diseases

T’AI CHI ON THE PLAZA (SATURDAY, JUNE 8)

  • Allen County Public Library
  • 10 a.m.
  • Free

2019 FORT WAYNE AIR SHOW (SATURDAY, JUNE 8 – SUNDAY, JUNE 9)

  • 122nd FW Air National Guard
  • Gates open at 10 a.m.
  • Free

URBAN TURTLE FESTIVAL-BREW AND BBQ (SATURDAY, JUNE 8 AND SUNDAY, JUNE 9)

  • Eagle Marsh
  • Saturday:
    • 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Sunday:
    • 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • $40

ROCK THE PLAZA 2019 (SATURDAYS, JUNE 8 – AUGUST 24)

  • Allen County Public Library
  • 6 p.m.
  • Free
  • Bands:
    • Gregg Bender
    • El Camino Hot Tub
    • Gratetful Groove

COMEDY MAGIC SHOW (SATURDAY, JUNE 8)

  • Fort Wayne Comedy Club
  • Doors open 30 minutes before show
  • 7:15 p.m.
    • $15 in advance
    • $20 at the door
  • 9:45 p.m.
    • $20 in advance
    • $25 at the door

NEW HAVEN CANAL DAYS FESTIVAL (TUESDAY, JUNE 4 – SATURDAY, JUNE 8)

  • Downtown New Haven
  • Welcoming all current and former residents

HOZIER: WASTELAND, BABY! TOUR (TUESDAY, JUNE 11)

  • Clyde Theatre
  • 7 p.m.
  • $45 in advance

LUNCH TIME CONCERTS (WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12)

  • Allen County Public Library
  • 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
  • Free
  • Band: New Millennium Jazz Orchestra

SUMMER NIGHTS AT THE EMBASSY THEATRE (WEDNESDAYS, MAY 29 – AUGUST 28)

  • 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • $5
  • KelsiCote Amigos

HOT ROD POWER TOUR 2019 (THURSDAY, JUNE 13)

  • Memorial Coliseum Parking Lot
  • Noon – 7 p.m.
  • Free for Spectators

22ND ANNUAL BBQ RIBFEST (THURSDAY, JUNE 13 – SUNDAY, JUNE 16)

  • Headwaters Park
  • Free Thursday – Saturday until 5:30 p.m.
  • Adults: $6
  • $5 Seniors
  • $4 Students, Military, Fire, Police
  • Sunday: $3 all day

LUNCH ON THE SQUARE (THURSDAYS JUNE 6 – AUGUST 29)

  • Freimann Square
  • 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
  • Free

HISTORIC WEST MAIN STREET FARMER’S MARKET (FRIDAYS, MAY 10 – OCTOBER 11)

  • 1936 W. Main Street
  • Every Friday 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Free

PANORAMIC RIVERFRONT TOUR ON SWEET BREEZE (JUNE 1 – JUNE 30)

  • Headwaters Park West Boat Dock
  • 90-minute tours:
    • $30 for adults
    • $10 children (6 – 12)
    • $5 children (0 – 5)
  • 45-minute tours
    • $20 for adults
    • $5 (12 and under)

YLNI FARMERS MARKET (May 18 – Sept. 28)

  • Corner of Wayne and Barr
  • 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Free

“MIGRATIONS” LIVE BUTTERFLY EXHIBIT (APRIL 27 – JULY 7)

  • Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory
  • Discover the paths and perils of the Monarch as you follow their route in this exhibit
  • Tuesday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Sunday: Noon – 4 p.m.
  • Adults: $5
  • Children (ages 3 – 17) $3
  • Ages 2 and under: free

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss