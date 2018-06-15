Fun in the Fort | Things to do

GERMANFEST 2019 (SUNDAY, JUNE 2 – SUNDAY JUNE 9)
- Headwaters Park
- 38th annual week-long celebration
- 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., $2
MASON DIXON LINE (FRIDAY, JUNE 7)
- 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Parkview Field
- Free
- Recognition of local World War II Veterans, Gold Star Families and USAF Thunderbirds Demo Team
FRIDAY NITES LIVE – SUMMER CONCERT SERIES (FRIDAYS, JUNE 7 – AUGUST 30)
- Jefferson Pointe
- 6:30 p.m – 8:30 p.m
- Free
- Band: Junk Yard Band
MITCH RYDER & THE DETROIT WHEELS W/DUKE TUMATOE & THE POWER TRIO (FRIDAY, JUNE 7)
- Foellinger Outdoor Theatre
- 8 p.m.
- Tickets start at $69
2019 FORT WAYNE VISIONWALK (SATURDAY, JUNE 8)
- Headwaters Park Pavilions
- 8:30 a.m. – Noon
- Free
- Raise Awareness and funds to support the development of cures for retinal degenerative diseases
T’AI CHI ON THE PLAZA (SATURDAY, JUNE 8)
- Allen County Public Library
- 10 a.m.
- Free
2019 FORT WAYNE AIR SHOW (SATURDAY, JUNE 8 – SUNDAY, JUNE 9)
- 122nd FW Air National Guard
- Gates open at 10 a.m.
- Free
URBAN TURTLE FESTIVAL-BREW AND BBQ (SATURDAY, JUNE 8 AND SUNDAY, JUNE 9)
- Eagle Marsh
- Saturday:
- 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Sunday:
- 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- $40
ROCK THE PLAZA 2019 (SATURDAYS, JUNE 8 – AUGUST 24)
- Allen County Public Library
- 6 p.m.
- Free
- Bands:
- Gregg Bender
- El Camino Hot Tub
- Gratetful Groove
COMEDY MAGIC SHOW (SATURDAY, JUNE 8)
- Fort Wayne Comedy Club
- Doors open 30 minutes before show
- 7:15 p.m.
- $15 in advance
- $20 at the door
- 9:45 p.m.
- $20 in advance
- $25 at the door
NEW HAVEN CANAL DAYS FESTIVAL (TUESDAY, JUNE 4 – SATURDAY, JUNE 8)
- Downtown New Haven
- Welcoming all current and former residents
HOZIER: WASTELAND, BABY! TOUR (TUESDAY, JUNE 11)
- Clyde Theatre
- 7 p.m.
- $45 in advance
LUNCH TIME CONCERTS (WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12)
- Allen County Public Library
- 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Free
- Band: New Millennium Jazz Orchestra
SUMMER NIGHTS AT THE EMBASSY THEATRE (WEDNESDAYS, MAY 29 – AUGUST 28)
- 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- $5
- KelsiCote Amigos
HOT ROD POWER TOUR 2019 (THURSDAY, JUNE 13)
- Memorial Coliseum Parking Lot
- Noon – 7 p.m.
- Free for Spectators
22ND ANNUAL BBQ RIBFEST (THURSDAY, JUNE 13 – SUNDAY, JUNE 16)
- Headwaters Park
- Free Thursday – Saturday until 5:30 p.m.
- Adults: $6
- $5 Seniors
- $4 Students, Military, Fire, Police
- Sunday: $3 all day
LUNCH ON THE SQUARE (THURSDAYS JUNE 6 – AUGUST 29)
- Freimann Square
- 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Free
HISTORIC WEST MAIN STREET FARMER’S MARKET (FRIDAYS, MAY 10 – OCTOBER 11)
- 1936 W. Main Street
- Every Friday 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Free
PANORAMIC RIVERFRONT TOUR ON SWEET BREEZE (JUNE 1 – JUNE 30)
- Headwaters Park West Boat Dock
- 90-minute tours:
- $30 for adults
- $10 children (6 – 12)
- $5 children (0 – 5)
- 45-minute tours
- $20 for adults
- $5 (12 and under)
YLNI FARMERS MARKET (May 18 – Sept. 28)
- Corner of Wayne and Barr
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Free
“MIGRATIONS” LIVE BUTTERFLY EXHIBIT (APRIL 27 – JULY 7)
- Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory
- Discover the paths and perils of the Monarch as you follow their route in this exhibit
- Tuesday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Sunday: Noon – 4 p.m.
- Adults: $5
- Children (ages 3 – 17) $3
- Ages 2 and under: free