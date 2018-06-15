Fun in the Fort | Things to do

With the Three Rivers Festival only a month away, its executive director is feeling concerned about their lack of volunteers. Jack Hammer said if they don't get all hands on deck, they may not be able to represent the city of Fort Wayne in its most shining light.

"I think over the years, the spirit of volunteerism has kind of died a little bit," he said. "We should help build that spirit of volunteerism in Fort Wayne so we can always put our best foot forward when we're inviting people to come to our city to enjoy our festivals and enjoy our downtown."