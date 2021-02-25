Fun in the Fort

With the weather starting to get nice outside, it’s a great opportunity to go outside and enjoy what Fort Wayne has to offer. If you do not feel comfortable attending in-person events yet, there are plenty of virtual options to enjoy from your own home.

From celebrating Black History Month to experiencing one of the first conventions back at Memorial Coliseum, Erin Okeson from Visit Fort Wayne shares some events you can enjoy throughout the rest of February.

Voices: Photography Exhibition · Through Mar. 21 · Artlink Gallery

View the intimate portraits captured by Fort Wayne artist and photographer, DJ E-Clyps to preserve the voices of those present at the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

Mad Ants Basketball · Feb. 25, 26 & 28 · Virtual Event

Cheer on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants from home as they take on the Long Island Nets, the Agua Caliente Clippers and the Lakeland Magic this weekend.

All American Outdoor Expo · Feb. 26 – Feb. 28 · Memorial Coliseum

An outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Find gear for fishing, hunting and outdoor cooking, plus boats and ATV’s, as well as patio, deck, lake and cabin lifestyles.

Do Re Mi Live Stream · Feb. 27 · Virtual Event

Help raise essential funding for the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir while enjoying this virtual, livestream performance. Register online on the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir’s website.

Celebrate Black History Month · All February · Visit Fort Wayne

Learn more about Fort Wayne’s Black-owned restaurants, Black artists, Black-owned retail and celebrate the stories of so many in our community during Black History Month.

A full list of events can be found on Current Fort Wayne’s website.