FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market has a new location lined up for the upcoming indoor season, with twice the amount of space for the community to come support local.

Starting next month, the market will be held at 500 E. State Blvd., which has nearly double the space the market has had in the past. The rest of the building- formerly the Kelley Chevrolet property- will be used as The Franciscans Center’s new location opening later this year, according to the organization’s director, Tony Ley.

In recent years, the indoor market has been held at Parkview Field, but roof repairs are being done at the Lincoln Financial Event Center. The indoor market will now be held at The Franciscan Center on Saturdays from Oct. 7 to May 11.

In the warmer months, the market is held at Electric Works on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is also a Wednesday evening market from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Union Street Market inside Electric Works.