FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Every Saturday morning for the past decade, the Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market has given the community the chance to shop local for fresh produce and handmade goods.

This Saturday, the market at McCulloch Park is celebrating that 10-year milestone.

Leigh Rowan, a developer of the market, joined First News Saturday to reflect on the past decade and talk about what visitors can look forward to during the anniversary celebration.

Activities include Touch-a-Truck- where families can get a closeup look at large vehicles and machinery- as well as face painting, balloon animals and more. The market also includes all the things you normally find, like food trucks and many vendors.

Check out the Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market each season on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ahead of colder weather, the market moves indoors to Parkview Field starting October 8.