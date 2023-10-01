FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne residents and farmers market lovers do not have to worry about losing their Saturday routine as the Ft. Wayne Farmers Market moves indoors for the fall and winter season.

The market will move indoors to 500 E. State Boulevard, across the street from Northside High School.

The hours will remain the same, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. but the indoor space will allow for more vendors and an expansion of what the market can offer.

“When I started this I wanted to focus on a European Market of farm, food and natural,” said Leigh Rowan, director of Ft. Wayne Farmers Market. “With more space, we can expand our scope.”

The hope with this space is to provide holiday-focused artisan events or specialty markets.

The first market at this new location is October 7.

For more information head to Ft. Wayne Farmers Market’s website.