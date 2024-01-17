FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lutheran Health Network announced in a letter Tuesday evening that their childcare program that operates on the Lutheran Hospital campus, will no longer be available after May 31, 2024. The announcement has employees that use the program disappointed and frustrated.

The program has been operated by Bright Horizons since 1995, according to Lutheran Health Network.

In a letter sent to employees, Lutheran Health Network said they will have a list of alternate childcare providers currently operating in Allen County. For employees that will remain employed at Lutheran Health Network they will provide a six month stipend of $150 per pay period for each child currently enrolled at the onsite program. The stipend will start when an employees child leaves the program, or no later than June 1, 2024.

Morgan Nilles-Comsia, a physician assistant and mother reached out to WANE 15 Wednesday about her concerns and frustrations with the decision.

“I think the biggest thing that frustrates me is that this is a daycare that has been established in this community for many years,” said Nilles-Comsia.

Nilles-Comsia says that she loves this program and has nothing bad to say about it.

Letter sent to employees Tuesday night

Lutheran Health Network is hosting an informational meeting Wednesday January, 17, at 6 p.m. in the Kachmann Auditorium on the Lutheran Hospital campus. According to the letter sent to employees, the meeting is to share further information and help answer questions families may have. The meeting is for Lutheran Health Network employees only, not for the general public.