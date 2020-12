FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - An old building in downtown Fort Wayne is now being used to help those in the community who need warmth and shelter throughout the colder months. This is because of the partnership the city has with Saint Joseph Missions and Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network have worked together to open up the old Rescue Mission building off of Superior Street for homeless men, women and children as well as an overnight shelter for single women.

The overnight shelter for single women opened Monday night at 7 P.M. Women can stay there until 7 A.M. when the warming center opens. Some of the materials were left in the building so now Saint Joseph Mission can use them.