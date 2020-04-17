Frontline Fridays aims to help feed workers on the front lines of the pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) On Friday, local leaders partnering with the Better Business Bureau serving Northern Indiana, will deliver 270 meals to frontline workers at six hospital and nursing center locations.

Frontline Fridays will deliver the meals to the following locations: The Northern Indiana VA Hospital, Parkview Regional Medical Center Emergency Room, Heritage Point Nursing Center, Dupont Hospital ER, Lutheran Hospital ER, and St. Joseph Hospital ER. Meals have been provided this week by Cosmo’s, Mancino’s of Fort Wayne, Well Grounded Café, Casa Restaurante on Jefferson Blvd., Coyote Creek Golf Club, SOULBIRD Kitchen and Tap, with ongoing support from Brian Bauer and Umi Fort Wayne.

Donations may be sent to each local restaurant earmarked for Frontline Fridays, or to the BBB at https://www.gofundme.com/f/bbb-feeding-the-frontline.

Future Frontline Fridays Fort Wayne will be announced weekly.