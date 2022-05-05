FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Frontier Communications will be closing part of its Fort Wayne operations in a move that will affect 50 employees according to a notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) was filed on April 29.

It indicates Frontier will close portions of its operations at the former GTE and Verizon building located at 8001 West Jefferson Boulevard just east of the I-69 interchange.

Federal law requires a 60 day notice and Frontier estimates the last day for employees at that location will be between June 30 and July 14. No specifics were given other than the company’s “business needs have changed.”

Frontier indicated in the WARN notice that it’s working with employees to apply for other positions in the company and to educate them regarding eligibility for separation benefits. The workers are represented by IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) and separation benefits will be determined by the collective bargaining agreements.

Frontier purchased Verizon’s (formerly GTE) landline and fiber-optic internet and TV services in 2009. Verizon had spent millions to string fiber optic cable for high speed data transfer prior to the sale, but sold underperforming markets to focus on its burgeoning cell phone business.