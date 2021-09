FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of Frontier Communications customers in Fort Wayne are unable to connect to 911 on Monday morning.

An EMS alert was sent just after 9 a.m. to report a 911 outage affecting about 561 landline users throughout the Fort Wayne area. According to the alert, landlines have no dial tone and will be unable to dial out to any numbers.

It is unknown how long the outage will last.