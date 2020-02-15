From cookies to careers, Girl Scouts learn lessons from sales

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s Girl Scout cookie season. The annual fundraiser for the organization not only has our mouths watering, but it helps teach the girls valuable life lessons.

Girl Scout of Northern Indiana Michiana tell the girls to think about their “cookie money.” With that money, they encourage them to have a business plan. This helps the girls learn what it’s like to run a business.

Beyond being a savvy entrepreneur, the money raised goes toward programs to prepare the girls for the future.

Cookies are on sale now through March 22nd. To find cookies near you, click here.