Fright Night set to return for spooky fun in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fright Night, Fort Wayne’s Halloween spooktacular event, will return next month.

Fright Night 2021 will take place Saturday, Oct. 16, throughout downtown Fort Wayne. Family friend events will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m., including the popular Zombie Walk at 5:30 p.m.

Among the spooky fun: the Werewolf Chase Fun Run, a Haunted Hotel, a Photo Booooth, a “Spooktacular” car show, a scavenger hunt and a celebrity ghost hunt, among other events.

Here is the Survival Guide:

“Suit up, grab your Fright Night Guide and Survival Map, and make your way to Downtown Fort Wayne for a seasonal experience like no other,” Fright Night wrote in a promotional email. “You won’t want to miss this night to dismember!”

Guests to Fright Night are encouraged to wear a face masks. On-site face painting will not be offered due to COVID-19.

For more information on Fright Night 2021, go to FrightNightDowntown.com.