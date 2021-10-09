Fright Night returns to downtown Fort Wayne next weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s annual Fright Night event will return next Saturday.

“This is a family friendly event,” said Rick Zolman, the events and programming manager of downtown Fort Wayne. “For the most part, it is for everyone. We do have folks that have children that dress up and those sorts of things so it’s just really cool to see the entire family come and participate.”

Fright Night 2021 will take place Saturday, Oct. 16, throughout downtown Fort Wayne. Family friendly events will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m., including the popular Zombie Walk at 5:30 p.m.

Other spooky events include the Werewolf Chase Fun Run, a Haunted Hotel, a Photo Booooth, a “Spooktacular” car show, a scavenger hunt and a celebrity ghost hunt.

Check out the Fright Night 2021 Survival Guide here.