‘Fright in the Fort’ combines athletics with spooks for a cause

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three teams from across the region are visiting Fort Wayne this weekend for the annual Fright in the Fort 2021 Wheelchair Basketball Tournament.

Taking place Saturday and Sunday, the tournament is an opportunity for junior-level athletes with wheelchairs to participate in a basketball tournament on a competitive level.

The schedule for Saturday vs. Indianapolis was at 11 a.m. and vs. St. Louis at 4:30 p.m.

The schedule for Sunday vs. Grand Rapids, Michigan is at 8 a.m., with the third place match taking place at noon, and the first place match at 1:30 p.m.

The tournament is being held in the Plassman Athletic Center Fieldhouse. Two courts are reserved for the games.

Turnstone encourages everyone to come out and cheer on the athletes. For all events hosted at Turnstone, an admission fee of $1 per person will be charged daily to spectators. Children seven years and younger will be admitted for free. Players and coaches will also be admitted for free.