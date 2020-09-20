Friends of the Poor Walk/Run set for Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend you’re asked to join an organization that provides basic needs to those in Northeast Indiana for a walk/run. St. Vincent de Paul Society in Fort Wayne is hosting the Friends of the Poor Walk/Run.

All proceeds from the walk will be used to help those living in poverty right here in Northeast Indiana. The St. Vincent de Paul Society in Fort Wayne provides assistance with food, rent, utilities, transportation, clothing, furniture, household items, and home repairs.

St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne is local, but it’s part of an international organization. The Fort Wayne District started in 1944 and today has over 500 volunteers serving those in need at 23 different locations throughout Northeast Indiana.

The Friends of the Poor Walk/Run is Sunday, September 27th. Check in starts at 1 p.m., the walk begins at 2. The walk/run is at Parkview Field.

Click here to register, call (260) 456-3561, or e-mail Lara Schreck at Lara@SVDPSFW.org.