FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The owner of a long-time bookstore in Fort Wayne has died and friends are mourning her death.

Tasha Bushnell took over as the owner of Hyde Brothers Booksellers on the Wells Street Corridor after the previous owner died in 2019.

Nearby business owners say Tasha Bushnell was a passionate business owner who took over after serving as a manager for years.

Hyde Brothers is two floors and has 150,000 titles. Sam Hyde opened the business 30 years ago.

A friend of Tasha says she was not only a supporter of other small businesses, but a good person.

“She definitely set a sack of our business cards over there, and I would send people over there and yeah it was nice to have them as neighbors. Last winter, she came over with a slight smile and that she had news for us that she had bought Hyde Brothers after she had been working there for so long. She was just so excited about it and she had lots of ideas and she just looked like she was ready to jump for joy,” Honey Plant Owner Cassandra Bramen said.

On Facebook, the bookstore says they will be closed on Sunday to allow staff time to grieve.