Friday’s double shooting ruled homicide-suicide

Investigators told WANE 15 one person was found dead and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Allen County coroner ruled Friday’s shooting at an apartment complex off Dupont Road as a homicide-suicide.

Police were called to Oak Cross Apartments around 8 a.m. Friday on reports of suicidal threats. Inside an apartment in the 10,000 block of Day Lily Drive, officers found a woman dead and a man in critical condition.

The coroner said Saturday that Hannah Stailey, 18, of Harlan, Indiana died from a gunshot wound. He said her death was a homicide.

The man, identified as Levi W. Long, 22, of Fort Wayne, died at a hospital Saturday morning. The coroner ruled his death a suicide.