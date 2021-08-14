Friday’s double shooting ruled homicide-suicide

The Allen County coroner ruled Friday’s shooting at an apartment complex off Dupont Road as a homicide-suicide.
Police were called to Oak Cross Apartments around 8 a.m. Friday on reports of suicidal threats. Inside an apartment in the 10,000 block of Day Lily Drive, officers found a woman dead and a man in critical condition.
The coroner said Saturday that Hannah Stailey, 18, of Harlan, Indiana died from a gunshot wound. He said her death was a homicide.
The man, identified as Levi W. Long, 22, of Fort Wayne, died at a hospital Saturday morning. The coroner ruled his death a suicide.