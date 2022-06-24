FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Friday Nites Live Summer Concert series kicked off at Jefferson Pointe in Fort Wayne.

More than 100 people gathered to listen to The New Millennium Jazz Orchestra.

The free event will be every Friday until the end of August.

There will be ten concerts throughout the summer.

One concertgoer says she loves to come and dance at these concerts.

“It’s free and it’s relaxing after a hard work week,” Victoria Wright said.

The next concert will feature Dan Heath and The Icons. That is next Friday from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.