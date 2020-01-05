Freshii offers healthy food options

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If your busy life makes it hard to eat healthy, a downtown restaurant is making it easier for you. Freshii opened its doors on West Jefferson Boulevard in 2016.

The local franchise is operated by a family team. The restaurant features breakfast items, salads, wraps, bowls, juices and smoothies.

Freshii was founded by a New York City man, inspired by “mom-and-pop” delis. The mission of Freshii is to, “help citizens of the world live better by making healthy food convenient & affordable.”
Freshii operates hundreds of

